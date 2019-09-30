App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh launches website of DefExpo 2020

The event will be hosted from February 5-8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 30 launched the website of the 11th edition of DefEXpo, which will be held in Lucknow in February next year, officials said.

The event will be hosted from February 5-8.

"The website, www.defexpo.gov.in, provides online services to exhibitors, besides hosting informative content about the product profile of DPSUs (Defence Public Sector Undertakings) and ordnance factories," a senior official said.

The website enables exhibitors to register and book space online as per their requirements on a first-come-first-serve basis, make online payments, book conference halls and venues for Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

related news

Exhibitors can avail early bird discounts by booking space on the website before October 31, it said.

Trade visitors will be able to buy their tickets using the website for visiting the show during business days which will be from February 5-7, the officials said.

Entry for general public will be free on February 8. However, general visitors are required to pre-register on the website and they would be sent e-tickets, they said.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #India

