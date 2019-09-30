Rajnath Singh launches website of DefExpo 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 30 launched the website of the 11th edition of DefEXpo, which will be held in Lucknow in February next year, officials said.

The event will be hosted from February 5-8.

"The website, www.defexpo.gov.in, provides online services to exhibitors, besides hosting informative content about the product profile of DPSUs (Defence Public Sector Undertakings) and ordnance factories," a senior official said.

The website enables exhibitors to register and book space online as per their requirements on a first-come-first-serve basis, make online payments, book conference halls and venues for Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Exhibitors can avail early bird discounts by booking space on the website before October 31, it said.

Trade visitors will be able to buy their tickets using the website for visiting the show during business days which will be from February 5-7, the officials said.