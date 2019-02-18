App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh inaugurates cyber crime fighting facility

Speaking on the occasion, Singh termed cyber crime as the 'biggest challenge' and expressed hope that the new facility will effectively meet the challenge.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Boosting country's efforts in tackling cyber crimes, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art national cyber forensic lab (NCFL) and the Delhi Police's cyber crime unit 'CyPAD' here. Both the cyber crime fighting units are based in a complex at Dwarka, Sector 16C, Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) M M Oberoi said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh termed cyber crime as the "biggest challenge" and expressed hope that the new facility will effectively meet the challenge.

"I assure that this CyPAD and NCFL partnership will leave no stone unturned in its quest to support the national effort to tackle the nefarious designs of terrorists," said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulaya Patnaik.

The Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) consists of seven verticals, including National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL), National Cyber Threat Analytics Unit (C-TAU), National Cyber Reporting Portal and National Cyber Research and Innovation Centre, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Police.

With this initiative, law enforcers will be able to proactively address cyber threats in coordination with other law-enforcement agencies, national & international cyber security organisation and various online intermediaries.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who was also present at the event, said the facility will help in solving cyber crimes, including financial frauds.

The Union home minister said the government has taken several measures such as implementing a scheme Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC), under which cyber forensic training labs have been established in all the states and union territories. An online portal www.cybercrime.gov.in has also been set up.

Singh also felicitated 15 school teachers who have done commendable work as 'Cyber Awareness Mitras'.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 07:42 pm

