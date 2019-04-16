App
India
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh declares assets worth Rs 4.62 cr

According to his election affidavit, Singh's immovable assets amount to Rs 2,97,30,580. In addition, there are movable assets worth Rs 1,64,58,260.61.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who on April 16 filed his nomination papers from Lucknow parliamentary constituency, holds assets worth about Rs 4.62 crore.

According to his election affidavit, Singh's immovable assets amount to Rs 2,97,30,580. In addition, there are movable assets worth Rs 1,64,58,260.61.

His wife Savitri Singh has movable assets worth a little over Rs 53 lakh.

While the minister has Rs 68,000 as cash in hand, his wife has Rs 37,000.

Singh owns a .32 bore revolver and a double-barrel gun.

He has gold weighing 60 gram, which is worth Rs 1.90 lakh, and gems ('ratna' in Hindi) worth Rs 3 lakh.

His wife's assets include 750 gram of gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh and 12.5 kg of silver worth Rs 5.60 lakh.

Rajnath Singh's immovable property includes agricultural land worth Rs 1.47 crore in his home district Chandauli and a house worth Rs 1.50 crore at Vipul Khand in Lucknow's Gomtinagar.

The affidavit lists his sources of income as salary, agriculture, allowances and pension.

He is a postgraduate in science, it says.

Singh is seeking a second term from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, once represented by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to the affidavit, the 67-year-old BJP is an active user of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. He also has a website.

Singh declared there are no criminal cases pending against him.

 
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 07:23 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Lucknow parliamentary constituency #Politics #Rajnath Singh

