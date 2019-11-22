App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh calls for increased synergy between DRDO, domestic defence industry

Addressing the DRDO Industry Synergy Summit 2019 at Hyderabad through video conferencing, Singh said defence public sector units (DPSUs), industry, research institutes and armed forces need to work in tandem to achieve the target of incorporating at least 25 artificial intelligence based products into defence in near future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and domestic defence industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on November 22.

"Raksha Mantri appreciated that DRDO has nurtured more than 1,800 industries which are actively working together to produce defence systems. He asked the DRDO and industry to explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency," a government press release said.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DRDO #India #Rajnath Singh

