Rajnath Singh: BJP is committed to promise of Uniform Civil Code

Recalling the the party’s promise of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Rajnath Singh said “people poked fun at us and said we did not have any other issue to talk about. But we fulfilled that promise." (File Photo)

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is “committed” to fulfilling its promise on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Recalling the party’s promise of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Singh said “people poked fun at us and said we did not have any other issue to talk about,” Times of India reported.

“But we fulfilled that promise. We also fulfilled our promise on Article 370 and triple talaq. We will do what we have said about common civil code also,” Singh said while addressing the BJP state executive committee on March 15.

Singh also said that not delivering on the promise would cause “Vishwas ka sankat” (trust deficit), as “the Ram Janmabhoomi movement brought a turnaround for the BJP because the party won people’s trust. They started believing that BJP could also form the government.”

He noted: “Jab dhancha gira tab bhi BJP ki sarkar thi aur jab Ram mandir ki shuruat hui tab bhi BJP ki sarkar hai (When the Babri Masjid was demolished it was the BJP in power, and now the Ram Temple construction is also being done under BJP government).”

Singh further said the UCC would “not be against Hindus, Muslims or Christians,” adding: “Our politics is about humans and humanity.”

UCC was part of the BJP’s manifesto while campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. UCC creates one law for the country in matters such as adoption, divorce, marriage, and inheritance.

Further on, Singh also spoke about the BJP’s rise as a national party and stated that unlike others it has “stood united even after coming a long way,” and that the party is “not only a crowd of workers but a ‘jeevant raajnaitik sangthan’ (vibrant political organization). We are the biggest party in the country and I believe we are also the biggest in the world.”