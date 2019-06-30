App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy review infra projects, Navy plans at ENC

The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the ongoing infrastructure projects and proposals of the Indian Navy at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in the state.

Singh arrived by a special aircraft on June 29 and held a meeting with the chief minister and officials of the state and district administration. He also reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects, a government release said.

The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects.

After attending a dinner hosted by the naval officials at the Eastern Naval Command, Reddy left for Vijayawada on June 29.

During his visit, Singh would be apprised on the operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security in the Eastern Seaboard at ENC headquarters, according to the release.

He is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of ENC and interact with the naval personnel and defence civilians prior to his departure to New Delhi on June 30.

First Published on Jun 30, 2019 11:22 am

