Rajnath launches 'Soul of Steel' initiative to promote high-altitude endurance and adventure

Jan 14, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday launched an initiative called 'Soul of Steel' that seeks to promote high-altitude endurance and adventure in Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalayas.

The idea behind the adventure challenge, spearheaded by a group of veterans, is also to ensure tourism and boost the economy in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand.

A total of 12 Indian participants and six international teams are going to participate in the around-three-month challenge.  During his visit to Uttarakhand, the defence minister also launched a website for volunteers to sign up for various adventure activities under the 'Soul of Steel' challenge.

The Indian Army is supporting the adventure challenge.

Singh also flagged off the 'Road to the End', a 460-km-long car rally, as part of the initiative.

The rally will reach its destination in the Garhwal Himalayas near Niti village in Chamoli district in the next three days, according to the defence ministry.