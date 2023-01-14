Rajnath launches 'Soul of Steel' initiative to promote high-altitude endurance and adventure

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday launched an initiative called 'Soul of Steel' that seeks to promote high-altitude endurance and adventure in Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalayas.
The idea behind the adventure challenge, spearheaded by a group of veterans, is also to ensure tourism and boost the economy in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand.
A total of 12 Indian participants and six international teams are going to participate in the around-three-month challenge. During his visit to Uttarakhand, the defence minister also launched a website for volunteers to sign up for various adventure activities under the 'Soul of Steel' challenge.
The Indian Army is supporting the adventure challenge.
Singh also flagged off the 'Road to the End', a 460-km-long car rally, as part of the initiative.
The rally will reach its destination in the Garhwal Himalayas near Niti village in Chamoli district in the next three days, according to the defence ministry.
The 'Soul of Steel' is being organised by CLAW Global, an entity comprising a group of veterans.
"Soul of Steel is a unique blend of specialised skills including high-altitude mountaineering, extreme cold survival, psychological endurance and physical toughness," said Major Vivek Jacob (Retd.) of CLAW Global.
The challenge opens the domain of niche military skills to an average youth who wishes to challenge his physical and psychological limits, said another member of the organisation.
Participants will be selected through a detailed screening and training model through traditional and modern standards.
The total cost of the project is around Rs 30 crore.During the course of the programme, they will be trained to operate beyond the assumed limits of their body, to discover the limitless realms of their mind, consciousness and spirit, the official said.