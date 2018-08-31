App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath disapproves JK BJP chief's comments on ex-Guv Vohra

The home minister said people of Jammu and Kashmir appreciated the role of Vohra as a governor for 10 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today disapproved the remarks of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief criticising N N Vohra, saying the former Governor had performed with distinction and maintained the dignity of the constitutional post. In a statement, Singh said the governor's post is constitutional and has its own dignity and it is expected from a governor that he or she performs impartially without fear and favour.

"N N Vohra was an outstanding officer. As a governor, he performed with distinction and maintained the constitutional dignity," he said.

Singh's statement came after president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Raina was heard purportedly saying in a video that the party did not want to continue with Vohra and "our own man" has now been appointed as a new governor replacing Vohra.

Raina has also allegedly said that Vohra used to tom-tom his own achievements.

The home minister said the new governor Satya Pal Malik has a long political career and he was appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

"I am sure people of Jammu and Kashmir will be benefitted from his (Malik's) long experience," he said.

Malik was appointed as governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 21 replacing Vohra.

Malik has been the first career politician to be appointed as the governor of the restive state after Karan Singh, who held the post from 1965 to 1967.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Rajnath Singh

