Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath calls on Bangladeshi PM, discusses issues of mutual concern

Hasina said that Bangladesh and India have so far settled several outstanding issues, including the land and boundary agreement, through dialogue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed issues of mutual concern, including the menace terrorism.

Singh arrived here yesterday on a three-day visit.

"Had an extremely fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka today. We discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," Singh tweeted after his meeting with Hasina at her official residence.

"It is possible to uproot militancy and terrorism if all the countries in the region join their hands," Singh told Hasina.

Hasina said that Bangladesh and India have so far settled several outstanding issues, including the land and boundary agreement, through dialogue.

"We expect that the other issues will be sorted out through talks as well," she said.

Hasina reiterated Bangladesh's stand of not allowing its soil to be used by terrorists to carry out their activities against any other country.

During his visit, Singh will co-chair the 6th India-Bangladesh home minister-level talks tomorrow along with his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 01:38 pm

