    Rajkumar Santoshi gets death threats, files complaint with Mumbai Police seeking security

    At a promotional event of "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh", held on Friday, a few protesters, who sat among the media personnel, waved black flags and shouted slogans like "Mahatma Gandhi Zindabaad".

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 09:32 PM IST
    Rajkumar Santosh said a group of people with vested interests interrupted his press conference on his movie

    Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on Monday filed a police complaint following death threats and requested for additional security.

    In a letter to Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, Santoshi requested for additional security after receiving death threats and formally informed about the recent incident during the press conference of his movie "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh".

    He said a group of people with vested interests interrupted the event.

    "Later several threats were received from some unknown people asking me to stop the release and promotion for this movie. I feel unsafe and I submit that grave damage and injury could be caused to me and my family members if such persons are set free," Santoshi said in the letter.