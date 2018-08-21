Police in Rajkot unearth jute bags scam worth close to Rs 16 lakh

The Rajkot police have unearthed a racket involving illegal sale of jute bags that was meant for packing groundnuts.

The Times of India reported that close to 25 lakh jute bags worth Rs 18 crore were gutted in a fire in Rajkot's old market yard on 13 March. The police discovered that as many as 4.5 lakh bags that were not destroyed in that fire were being sold illegally in the open market.

The report mentioned that these jute bags were purchased by the state government for packing groundnuts procured at minimum support price (MSP). The accused include the manager of Gujarat State Co-operative Cotton Federation (GUJCOT) Saurashtra zone Magan Jhalavadia and the manager of Ahmedabad division identified only as Manoj. Jhalavadia is already in police custody for allegedly being involved in another racket of adulterating groundnut with mud and pebbles.

The scam was unearthed when Jetpur, Navagarh deputy superintendent of police raided Jhalavadia’s house and recovered partially burnt jute bags there.

According to Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal, the accused sold 34,800 bags worth Rs 15.8 lakh.

"Of the salvaged 4.5 lakh bags, we found that 34,800 bags worth Rs 15.8 lakh, had already been sold off by showing them as the burnt bags on the government records," Agrawal said.

Police’s interrogated two of Jhalavadia’s employees, Paresh Sankhwara and Niraj who allegedly tampered with the registers and tore some pages of important entries to procure the bags illegally.