you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajiv Kumar to be new Finance Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the designation of Kumar as the new Finance Secretary, according to an official order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajiv Kumar, currently serving as Financial Services Secretary, was on July 30 designated as the new Finance Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the designation of Kumar as the new Finance Secretary, according to an official order.

Kumar is a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

The designation of Kumar as the Finance Secretary comes in the backdrop of transfer of Subhash Chandra Garg as the power secretary.

Garg has already sought voluntary retirement from service.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 08:48 pm

#Business #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rajiv Kumar

