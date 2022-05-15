Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India

Rajiv Kumar assumed charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi on May 15.

On May 14, Sushil Chandra relinquished the charge after completing his tenure as the CEC.

After assuming charge, Kumar said the Election Commission will follow the time-tested and democratic methods of consultations and consensus building in bringing about any major reforms responsible under the Constitution. He said the Election Commission will not shy away from tough decisions.

Kumar also said that technology will further be made the major instrument for simplification of processes and practices for bringing about transparency and ease of voter services for better election management.

He has been serving in Election Commission as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020. During his tenure as Election Commissioner, elections have been held for state assemblies of Bihar in 2020, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal amidst COVID concerns in March-April 2021. Under his watch, recent elections took place in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to assuming charge in the Election Commission, Kumar had been the chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).

He joined as the PESB chairman in April 2020. Kumar, an officer of the 1984 batch of the Indian Administrative Service superannuated in February 2020.