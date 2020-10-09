Rajiv Bajaj says blacklisted three channels for advertising

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj on October 9 said Bajaj Auto has blacklisted three channels for advertising as the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering in the society.

This comes after Mumbai city police chief Param Bir Singh claimed to have busted a racket to manipulate TRPs and arrested two persons.

TRP (television rating point) is a tool to judge which TV programs and channels are viewed the most.

Bajaj said a strong brand is a foundation on which you build a strong business.

"As in all our previous cases of suspected panel homes intrusions, BARC India continues to follow its established vigilance and disciplinary guidelines...BARC India appreciates the efforts of the Mumbai Police and will provide the support asked of it," a BARC India spokesperson said.