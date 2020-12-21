Rajinikanth summoned on January 19 in 2018 Anti-Sterlite protests case

Rajinikanth (File image)

Superstar Rajinikanth has been summoned before the judicial commission probing the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in 2018. Justice Aruna Jagadeesan panel has asked the actor to appear in person on January 19, 2021, reported Economic Times.

The Tamil Nadu Police on May 21-22 in 2018 had opened fire on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin, killing thirteen people. Police claimed that the collector office had come under threat from the protesters.