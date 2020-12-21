MARKET NEWS

Rajinikanth summoned on January 19 in 2018 Anti-Sterlite protests case

The Tamil Nadu Police on May 21-22 in 2018 had opened fire on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin, killing thirteen people. Police claimed that the collector office had come under threat from the protesters.

December 21, 2020 / 02:57 PM IST
Rajinikanth (File image)

Superstar Rajinikanth has been summoned before the judicial commission probing the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in 2018. Justice Aruna Jagadeesan panel has asked the actor to appear in person on January 19, 2021, reported Economic Times.

According to a report in NDTV, the judicial panel investigating the case has  summoned the actor to inquire about his remark that "anti-social elements" had infiltrated the protest.
TAGS: #Rajinikanth #Tuticorin police firing case
first published: Dec 21, 2020 02:57 pm

