Rajinikanth says 'no' to politics again, appeals fans not to hold protest

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, he appealed to his fans to not organise such events seeking him to enter politics and make him sad more and more.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST

Top star Rajinikanth on Monday categorically said he would not enter politics and appealed to his fans to not organise any events to urge him to reconsider his decision.

A day after his fans held an agitation here, urging him to reverse his choice, the actor said he has already made known his decision and explained the reasons for it.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, he appealed to his fans to not organise such events seeking him to enter politics and make him sad more and more.

After his hospitalisation in Hyderabad for fluctuation in blood pressure, the actor declared on December 29 that he would not enter politics given his health condition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic. The actor underwent a renal transplant in 2016 and is on immunosuppressants.
