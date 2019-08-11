App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajinikanth lauds Centre's J&K move, calls PM Modi-Amit Shah 'Krishna-Arjuna combo'

PM Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, Rajinikanth said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Film actor Rajinikanth on August 11 lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah for revoking Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He also described the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo as "Krishna and Arjuna."

"My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off," he said here at the release of a book chronicling the two years of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in office.

PM Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna combo, he said.

However, "we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna," added the actor, who has said he would launch his political party and contest the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

In a bold move, the Centre has last week revoked J&K's special status and announced it would be split it into two Union Territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, with the bills in this regard being passed by the Parliament.

First Published on Aug 11, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Ladakh #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rajinikanth

