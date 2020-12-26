Rajinikanth being monitored closely at Hyderabad hospital after severe blood pressure fluctuations

Rajinikanth (File image)

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 with fluctuations in blood pressure, is being monitored closely by doctors. Medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated, Apollo Hospital said.

The 70-year-old remained in the hospital overnight and will undergo further investigations on December 26, the hospital said. The actor's daughter is with him.

"He is stable and is resting. Family and treating doctors have requested all well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital as he is not being allowed to meet any visitors," the hospital said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan spoke to doctors and wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery, the hospital said in its medical bulletin.

Rajinikanth was shooting for Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Rajinikanth was tested for the coronavirus infection on December 22 but the result was negative.