Rajinikanth being monitored closely at Hyderabad hospital after severe blood pressure fluctuations

Rajinikanth remained in the Hyderabad hospital overnight and will undergo further investigations on December 26, the hospital said.

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2020 / 10:20 AM IST
Rajinikanth (File image)

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 with fluctuations in blood pressure, is being monitored closely by doctors. Medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated, Apollo Hospital said.

The 70-year-old remained in the hospital overnight and will undergo further investigations on December 26, the hospital said. The actor's daughter is with him.

"He is stable and is resting. Family and treating doctors have requested all well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital as he is not being allowed to meet any visitors," the hospital said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan spoke to doctors and wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery, the hospital said in its medical bulletin.

Rajinikanth was shooting for Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Rajinikanth was tested for the coronavirus infection on December 22 but the result was negative.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the hospital had said earlier.
TAGS: #India #Rajinikanth
first published: Dec 26, 2020 10:20 am

