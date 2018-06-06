Rajinikanth appeals to Karnataka's citizens to allow release of his latest flick Kaala

Actor Rajinikanth has appealed to people of Karanataka to allow the release of his latest film ‘Kaala’ after the state government banned its release.



#BREAKING Ahead of Kaala release, actor Rajinikanth appeals to fans in Kannada, says ‘have approached state govt, hope film releases with security’ #KaalaBlackOut pic.twitter.com/Ea96UUvCAy

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 6, 2018

According to a Times Now report, the actor has approached the state government on the matter and asked for the film to be released with the required security measures in place.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce disallowed the film’s release after Rajinikanth’s remarks on Cauvery water issues. The actor asked the new government in Karnataka to give Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict.

In response, the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy invited Rajinikanth to see the situation for himself, after which he would change his stand.

"If there is water in Karnataka it is possible for us to give them water. I request Rajinikanth, please come and see the situation in our dams, what has happened to our farmers. After seeing that, if you (Rajinikanth) still want water, let's discuss," Kumaraswamy said.

The Karnataka High Court directed the state government on Tuesday to provide the necessary security for peaceful release 'Kaala', which pro-Kannada outfits had threatened to stall over the actor's reported remarks on the Cauvery row.

Kumaraswamy further requested the distributor of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala not to release it in "this kind of atmosphere", but said the government would follow the High Court order on the issue.

"According to my observation as an individual, not a chief minister, as a Kannaidaga....I request the producer or distributor of the movie, in this kind of atmosphere, it is not good on their part to release the movie," "Even if they release the movie... I know... I'm an experienced person.... basically I am also a film distributor and producer. It will not be useful to them financially.