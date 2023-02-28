 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajesh Malhotra is new Principal DG, Press Information Bureau

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rajesh Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday.

(Image source: Wikimedia)

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rajesh Malhotra was on Tuesday appointed as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, a government order said.

Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday.

He will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India.

Malhotra was elevated to a higher grade of IIS in June last year and appointed as the Principal Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. He continued to look after the publicity of the Ministry of Finance in the Press Information Bureau.