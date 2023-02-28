Rajesh Malhotra is new Principal DG, Press Information Bureau

(Image source: Wikimedia)

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rajesh Malhotra was on Tuesday appointed as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, a government order said.

Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday.

He will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India.

Malhotra was elevated to a higher grade of IIS in June last year and appointed as the Principal Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. He continued to look after the publicity of the Ministry of Finance in the Press Information Bureau.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry also named Priya Kumar as the Director General of Doordarshan News (DD News). She succeeds Mayank Agrawal.

Kumar, Additional Director General (News), DD News will also look after the charge of the Director General, DD News with effect from March 1, 2023, and until further orders, the I&B Ministry order said.