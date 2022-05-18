Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State Felicitated Awardees at the 6th Manav Rachna Excellence Awards

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State was the Chief Guest. 13 awards were given to the revered individuals from the Industry and Academia. The book launch of Real Life Management Case Studies developed in Factual Conversation with Industry Leaders, the sixth edition of Manav Rachna Excellence Awards (MREA) 2022 was held at a glittering ceremony graced by Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State – Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GOI at the campus of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI).

Manav Rachna Excellence Awards, organized annually were instituted in April 2017 to carry forward the rich legacy of its visionary Founder Dr. O P Bhalla who worked ceaselessly to promote excellence in education. MREA 2022 were bestowed across twelve genres to the stalwarts and achievers for their exceptional and path-breaking vision by Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the presence of Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President of MREI, Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of MREI, Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, MD of MREI and VC MRIIRS; Dr. N C Wadhwa, DG of MREI, Lt. General Dr. R.K. Anand, DG of MRIIRS, Dr. I.K. Bhat, VC of MRU, Mr. H K Batra, Chairman of Perfect Breads, and veterans from the industry.

Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, MD, MREI and VC, MRIIRS gave an overview of the Manav Rachna Excellence Awards 2022. He expressed his delight over the fulfillment of the dream of our Founder Visionary, and said that these awards are a testimony to our Founder’s dream, and every year, new categories are being added to it. Congratulating the awardees, Dr. Prashant Bhalla said, Manav Rachna has forever celebrated such great champions and we salute their humility and distinction every year, with the aid of the prestigious Excellence Awards.

The Excellence Awards were designated to applaud the impeccable achievers from various professional domains who have brought about revolutionary transformations in their respective fields and made a prominent mark in the contemporary cosmos. Expressing his delight to bestow the prestigious MREA upon awardees, Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the next 25 years will be driven by India’s youth. It is in that intersection of opportunities that Education & Skilling have an important role to play. He added, "I am fortunate that Ministry of Electronics & IT, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship offer unique opportunities to interact with Unicorns & startups on one hand, & young Indians undergoing skill training & creating opportunities for themselves on other. Both symbolize the aspirations of our youth."

The stalwarts who were honored on this prestigious platform are revered figures. Corporate & Industry Award: Mr. Shiv Shivakumar, Group Exec. President-Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Aditya Birla Group.Sports Icon Award: Ms. Rani Rampal, Indian Field Hockey Player, People Builder Award: Mr. K S Bakshi, Group Head-HR, InterGlobe Enterprises.Young Leader Award: Mr. Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder & Product Head at Darwinbox.Young Leader Award: Mr. Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder at Darwinbox.Nation Building Award: Mr. Ajay Pandey, Ex MD & Group CEO, Gift City Award for Outstanding Contribution in Cultural Arena: Dr. Sachidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture Faridabad Industry Icon Award: Mr. Navdeep Chawla, Chairman, MD & Founder, Psychotropics India Ltd.Dr. Pritam Singh Award for Academic Excellence: Prof. Avinash Chandra Pandey, Director, Inter- University Accelerator Centre, An Autonomous Research Centre of UGC Change Maestro Award: Mr. Amit Malik, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd.Lifetime Achievement Award: Mr. S.V. Nathan, Partner & Chief Talent Officer-Deloitte India.Outstanding Scientist Award: Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Secretary, Department of Defence, R&D.Technology Transformation Award: Dr. Vinnie Jauhari, Learning and Skills Lead, Microsoft India.

This was followed by a Book Launch of a book titled Real Life Management Case Studies: Developed in Factual Conversation with Industry Leaders’ written by Prof. (Dr.) Amit Seth, Professor, Faculty of Management Studies, MRIIRS and CS (Dr.) Monika Goel, Professor, Faculty of Commerce, MRIIRS.