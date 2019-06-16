App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan's Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019

The show was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor-anchor Maniesh Paul along with Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Suman Rao, a CA student from Rajasthan, emerged the winner of Miss India World 2019.

The ceremony was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium on June 15.

Rao said she is honoured and happy to have won the title.

"It still hasn't sunk in. I feel that I've become a ray of hope to the society where I come from and now other young women like me will never be afraid to follow their dreams. My family and friends are thrilled and I can't wait to celebrate with them," she said in a statement.

Chhattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav, an engineer by qualification, was crowned Miss Grand India 2019, while management student Shreya Shanker from Bihar won Miss India United Continents 2019 title.

Telangana's Sanjana Vij was adjudged as Miss India Runner Up 2019.

The winners were judged by a panel comprising renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponca de leon, actors Huma Qureshi, Chitrangda Singh, Aayush Sharma, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, sprinter Dutee Chand and football captain Sunil Chhetri.

The evening witnessed enthralling performances by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi and Mouni Roy.

First Published on Jun 16, 2019 05:57 pm

