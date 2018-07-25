App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthani sculptors roped in to restore CSMT at a cost of Rs 40 crore

Key sculptor Maan Singh says that they are “using the original stone, carbon stone from Porbander, and replicating the work in the exact way it was originally built”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

UNESCO-recognised world heritage site - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is undergoing a major restoration at a cost of Rs 40 crore, being spent by the railways.

As per a report by The Indian Express, to retain the heritage look of the place, the restoration work is being executed by special masonry artists brought in from Rajasthan, especially skilled in stone carving work.

The artists have a tough task at their hands as they have to replicate the carvings that have cracked or have turned pale with age.

Maan Singh from Chittor in Rajasthan along with his other eight colleagues, Singh has restored carvings located on the southern façade of the UNESCO-recognised site. The next step is to gradually finalise the restoration of the remaining sculptures.

related news

About getting the restoration job, Singh said, “In 2016, I had come to CSMT to meet a friend who was going to offer me work. At CSMT, I was fascinated to see the ancient carvings and the Gothic artwork.”

He added adding that he sought a meeting with the railway engineer to know if the building required any work. The engineer called him some months later for the restoration work.

Singh said that they are 'using the original stone, carbon stone from Porbandar, and replicating the work in the exact way it was originally built.'

Some of the damaged balusters on platform number one have been rebuilt, and they are working to restore the damaged foliage that carries an owl carving.

Central Railway has been at the receiving end for not being able to match up to the standards of original sculptures and carvings. The work is expected to be finished by this year end.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.