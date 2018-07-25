Rajasthani sculptors roped in to restore CSMT at a cost of Rs 40 crore

UNESCO-recognised world heritage site - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is undergoing a major restoration at a cost of Rs 40 crore, being spent by the railways.

As per a report by The Indian Express, to retain the heritage look of the place, the restoration work is being executed by special masonry artists brought in from Rajasthan, especially skilled in stone carving work.

The artists have a tough task at their hands as they have to replicate the carvings that have cracked or have turned pale with age.

Maan Singh from Chittor in Rajasthan along with his other eight colleagues, Singh has restored carvings located on the southern façade of the UNESCO-recognised site. The next step is to gradually finalise the restoration of the remaining sculptures.

About getting the restoration job, Singh said, “In 2016, I had come to CSMT to meet a friend who was going to offer me work. At CSMT, I was fascinated to see the ancient carvings and the Gothic artwork.”

He added adding that he sought a meeting with the railway engineer to know if the building required any work. The engineer called him some months later for the restoration work.

Singh said that they are 'using the original stone, carbon stone from Porbandar, and replicating the work in the exact way it was originally built.'

Some of the damaged balusters on platform number one have been rebuilt, and they are working to restore the damaged foliage that carries an owl carving.

Central Railway has been at the receiving end for not being able to match up to the standards of original sculptures and carvings. The work is expected to be finished by this year end.