Rajasthan unlock guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Here is all you need to know about what is allowed and what is not:
As the declining trend in COVID-19 cases continued, the Rajasthan government extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 8 but issued guidelines to start the "unlock" process by easing certain restrictions from June 2.
According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.
Rajasthan recorded 68 COVID-19 deaths and 1,498 new cases on May 31, taking the total number of fatalities and case tally to 8,385 and 9,39,958 respectively, a health bulletin stated. Jaipur reported the highest number of 18 deaths followed by Udaipur (eight), Bikaner and Sriganganagar (five each), according to the bulletin.
-All government offices of the state will open from 9:30 AM to 4 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees till June 7, and after that with 50 percent employees.
-Private offices can be opened up to 2 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees.
-Intra-district movement of private vehicles will be allowed from 5 AM to 12 noon from Tuesday to Friday. After June 8, traffic will be allowed in the entire state from 5 AM to 12 noon.
-The weekend curfew will remain in force every Friday afternoon from 12 noon to 5 AM Tuesday till the number of active cases in the state reduces to 10,000.
-"Public discipline curfew" will continue for the rest of the days from 12 noon to 5 AM the next day.
-Public transport, including the State roadways and private buses, will be allowed from June 10, for which separate orders will be issued.
-No public, social, political, sports-related entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions/processions/festivals/fairs/haat market will be allowed.
-Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, amusement parks, picnic spots, all types of sports grounds and public parks and similar places will remain closed.
-Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes, malls will not be allowed to open at present.
-All educational, coaching institutions, libraries etc. will remain closed.