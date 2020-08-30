172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rajasthan-transport-minister-pratap-singh-khachariyawas-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-5774331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tests positive for coronavirus

'It is my request that those who came in my contact in past a few days get themselves tested,' Khachariyawas tweeted.

PTI

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested positive for coronavirus on August 30. The minister in a tweet said he got himself tested after a few symptoms of the infection surfaced.

"It is my request that those who came in my contact in past a few days get themselves tested," Khachariyawas tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him speedy recovery.

Close

"Wishing my ministerial colleague Pratap Singh Khachariyawas ji speedy recovery from #COVID19. May he get well soon," Gehlot tweeted.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Pratap Singh Khachariyawas #Rajasthan

