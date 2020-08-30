Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tests positive for coronavirus

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested positive for coronavirus on August 30. The minister in a tweet said he got himself tested after a few symptoms of the infection surfaced.

"It is my request that those who came in my contact in past a few days get themselves tested," Khachariyawas tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him speedy recovery.

"Wishing my ministerial colleague Pratap Singh Khachariyawas ji speedy recovery from #COVID19. May he get well soon," Gehlot tweeted.