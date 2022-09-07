English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Commodity Live: Global Energy Crisis | Why Are Coal Prices Surging?
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Rajasthan to launch 100-day urban employment guarantee scheme on September 9

    More than 2.25 lakh families have already registered for the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme which was proposed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget this year.

    PTI
    September 07, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

    The Rajasthan government will launch on September 9 an ambitious scheme to provide 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas on the lines of rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA.

    More than 2.25 lakh families have already registered for the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme which was proposed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget this year.

    An official said the scheme to be launched on September 9 would cover works like environment protection, water and heritage conservation, garden maintenance, and removing encroachments, illegal sign boards, hoardings, banners etc. Sanitation, cleanliness and other such works will also be undertaken under the scheme, he said.

    "People from the age group of 18 to 60 are eligible for the scheme. Interested families will get 100 days of employment. The scheme will be implemented in all the urban local bodies from September 9," the local self government department official said. The state government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the scheme.

    Ministers in charge of districts will launch the scheme in their respective areas. Chief Minister Gehlot recently held a meeting to review the preparations for the implementation of the scheme.

    Close

    Related stories

    The ratio of material cost and remuneration cost for getting the work approved and executed of "general nature" will be 25:75, while the ratio will be reversed for the works of "special nature". Details were not immediately available about the works to be kept in these two categories.

    Payments will be made in the bank accounts of the beneficiary within 15 days. A provision has been made in the scheme to redress complaints and conduct a social audit.

    The official said the local bodies doing excellent work under the scheme will be awarded by the state government.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan #urban employment guarantee scheme
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 11:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.