Rajasthan Sarpanch Sangh seeks Congress MLA Divya Maderna's apology

The Rajasthan Sarpanch Sangh has sought an apology from Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Divya Maderna for allegedly misbehaving with a woman sarpanch at an event held in Jodhpur on March 16.

A video of the Congress MLA from Osian in Jodhpur asking Khetasar sarpanch Chandu Devi to sit on the floor with the audience when she tried to share the dais with her, had gone viral.

The incident took place when the MLA was attending a ‘Dhanyawaad Sabha’ in Khetasar village, which falls in her constituency.

The sarpanch’s husband Rooparam told the The Indian Express, “Chandu initially sat on the floor but then people said she should sit next to the MLA, since she is a sarpanch. So, she then went to sit with the MLA. But the MLA gestured her to go, so she left her chair and sat among the people for the rest of the sabha.”

“Devi did not protest as she is a simple lady and did not want to disrespect the MLA, who had come to the village for the first time. It was Dhanyawaad Sabha after all. Yes, some people are angry over it,” Rooparam added.

Bhanwarlal Janu, the state president of the sarpanch sangh said Maderna should tender an apology unless she is prepared to face the ire of sarpanches across the state.

Defending her actions, Maderna told The Times of India, that the woman was veiled so she could not recognize her, and that is the reason she asked her to sit with the audience.

However, when she spoke to The Indian Express, Maderna backed her actions stating the woman became a sarpanch on a BJP ticket. However, as this was a Congress event, it would not have made sense for Chandu Devi to take the seat beside her.

Maderna, a first time MLA, had defeated the ruling party’s sitting MLA Bhera Ram Chaudhary in December 2018 in the Assembly polls. She is the daughter of Congress veteran Mahipal Maderna.

Notably, this is not the first time her video has gone viral. There are two other videos of her that had gone viral, where she can be seen schooling cops and government officials for their alleged inefficiency.