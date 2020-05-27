Rajasthan reels under heatwave, Churu hottest at 49.6 degrees Celsius

Severe heatwave conditions swept Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Churu remaining the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

On Tuesday, Churu had recorded a high of 50 degrees Celsius -- the district's second-highest maximum temperature in the month of May in the last 10 years.

Ganganagar, Bikaner and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 48.9, 48 and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday, the MeT department said.

The mercury settled at 46.1 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 45.9 in Barmer, 44.8 in Jaipur and 44 in Ajmer.

The weather department said heatwave conditions will continue in the state for the next 24 hours.



