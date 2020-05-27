App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan reels under heatwave, Churu hottest at 49.6 degrees Celsius

Ganganagar, Bikaner and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 48.9, 48 and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday, the MeT department said.

PTI

Severe heatwave conditions swept Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Churu remaining the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

On Tuesday, Churu had recorded a high of 50 degrees Celsius -- the district's second-highest maximum temperature in the month of May in the last 10 years.

Ganganagar, Bikaner and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 48.9, 48 and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday, the MeT department said.

The mercury settled at 46.1 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 45.9 in Barmer, 44.8 in Jaipur and 44 in Ajmer.

The weather department said heatwave conditions will continue in the state for the next 24 hours.

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #India #Rajasthan #Weather

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.