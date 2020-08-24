172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rajasthan-public-service-commission-rpsc-2020-detailed-scrutiny-application-form-released-rpsc-rajasthan-gov-in-5750611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan Public Service Commission: RPSC 2020 detailed scrutiny application form released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 application form was activated on August 24 and will be open till September 7, 2020, as per the notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Moneycontrol News

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has activated the link for the Detailed Cum Scrutiny application form for RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020.

Candidates who qualified for the RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 will be able to file their applications by visiting the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, all candidates who qualified for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2018 can fill the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form now.

Close

The online application link was activated on August 24 and will be open till September 7. Only online forms are being accepted by the RPSC this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

Steps to download the RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 application form:

- Visit the official Rajasthan Public Service Commission website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

- Click on the 'news' tab that will appear on the homepage.

- After that, click on the link 'Press Note Regarding Detailed Cum Scrutiny form for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018'.

- A fresh window will open where the RPSC RAS Detailed Cum Scrutiny form 2020 will appear.

- Fill the form and keep a print out for future reference.

 
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:58 pm

tags #Rajasthan #State Public Service Commission

