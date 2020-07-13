App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan political crisis: I fully back Sachin Pilot, says Congress leader Sanjay Jha

Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, Senior Congress leader and former party spokesperson has said that he will support Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on Rajasthan political crisis

"I fully back Sachin Pilot," tweeted Jha.

Jha further said, "Those trying to downsize Sachin Pilot's achievement in a spectacular single-handed comeback in 2018, please answer 2 questions:

1) Sachin took on the might of the Modi Ji-Amit Shah formidable machine and defeated a 163 strong majority.

2) Mr Gehlot needed to become CM 3rd time?"

Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is underway at the chief minister's residence.

Pilot has made it clear that he is not going to attend the meeting. In a statement issued on Sunday night, Pilot had claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government was in minority and more than 30 Congress and some independent legislators have pledged support to him.

Hours after Pilot declared open rebellion, Congress leader Avinash Pande on Monday said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to the chief minister.

Pande, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, said some other MLAs are in touch with Gehlot and they will also sign the letter.

"As many as 109 MLAs have signed the letter to express full confidence in the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Some other MLAs have spoken to the chief minister over the phone and they will also sign the letter," he told reporters at the CM's residence here in the wee hours.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 11:48 am

