App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting gets underway in Jaipur

The meeting is likely to decide the party's future strategy as the court's decision on disqualification notice given by the Assembly Speaker C P Joshi is likely to be delivered on Tuesday, sources said.

PTI

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began on Tuesday, party sources said.

The meeting began at around 1 pm after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where Congress legislators supporting the Ashok Gehlot government are camping.

The meeting is likely to decide the party's future strategy as the court's decision on disqualification notice given by the Assembly Speaker C P Joshi is likely to be delivered on Tuesday, sources said.

Close

Senior Congress leaders including national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Vivek Bansal along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are present at the meeting.

This is the third meeting of the CLP in the last one week.

A political turmoil is raging in the state apparently because of a tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Gehlot.

Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled openly, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Congress #Congress Legislature Party #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.