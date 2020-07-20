Rajasthan political crisis | A deceit by an innocent face: CM Ashok Gehlot roast Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 20 turned the heat on his former deputy Sachin Pilot by criticising the rebel leader as an innocent face trying to topple his government.

Gehlot, who recently admitted that he was not on talking terms with Pilot, said, “He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from the past six months with BJP’s support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the government. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face would do such a thing. I am not here to sell vegetables, I am the CM.”

The Chief Minister described Pilot as 'nikkama' (useless) and 'nakara' (idle).

Gehlot had taken a swipe at Pilot last week saying that “speaking good English, giving good television bytes and being handsome” was not everything in politics.

Pilot who worked in the party for seven years was sacked as deputy chief minister and pradesh Congress committee chief last week over his failure to attend the two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Currently, the 42-year-old leader and the 18 MLAs supporting him have appealed against the Speaker’s notice in the Rajasthan high court.

Earlier on June 20, a video surfaced where Gehlot and his MLAs at the resort were seen singing “hum honge kamyab (We shall overcome)”.



"Our MLAs are staying without any restrictions, but they have held their (MLAs) captive. They are calling us and crying over phone while explaining their ordeal. Their personal mobile phones have been snatched. Some of them want to join us," he said.

Contrasting the situation of his MLAs with those in team Pilot, the CM alleged that they were held against their wishes and have been calling him.