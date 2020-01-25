Rajasthan passes bill to extend SC-ST quota in assembly

The Rajasthan assembly on Saturday ratified a bill that extends reservation to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. Today was the last day to ratify the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill by state assemblies and it will come into effect from January 26.

During a debate on the ratification of the Bill, the BJP accused the state government of delaying the process.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Rajendra Rathore, said the debate on the ratification of the Bill was "without any basis" as it had already been passed by the Parliament and signed by the President.

Rathore alleged that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal had not followed the Statute Book and the session was called on a four days notice instead of a 21-day notice.

The Rajya Sabha had sent an advisory to the assembly secretariat on December 20 last year, saying the Bill's ratification should be done before January 10, he claimed.

"The government was in a deep slumber and woke up only on January 19, and hurriedly called the session on a four-day notice," Rathore said.

Dhariwal said BJP legislators are arguing that the session was called in a hurry, but have all BJP-ruled states ratified the amendment Bill.

He said the BJP as a responsible opposition should have alerted the government, if there was any delay.

"You have lost the right to be called the opposition. It was your duty to alert the government but you didn't. That's why people see the BJP as a useless opposition," the minister said.

Following the debate Speaker C P Joshi put the resolution to voice vote and it was passed in the House.

The provision giving reservation to SC and ST communities for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies expires on January 25.

The Parliament recently passed a constitution amendment bill in this regard and it has to be ratified by at least 50 per cent of the assemblies before it becomes a law.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said it was unfortunate that there was no debate on the governor's speech.