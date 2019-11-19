Rajasthan Municipal Election 2019 Results: Counting of votes begins

Voting happened on November 16 to elect over 2,000 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies of Rajasthan
The counting of votes for 49 civic urban local bodies in Rajasthan began on November 19. The results will be announced later in the day.
"The counting began at 8.00 am amid tight security arrangements," an official of the state election commission said.
Voting happened on November 16, to elect over 2,000 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies of Rajasthan.
Election for chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 10:07 am