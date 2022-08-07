Rajasthan most affected with 11 districts reporting surge in lumpy skin disease cases: Union Minister

Purushottam Rupala | Image: Wikipedia

Out of five states affected by lumpy skin disease, Rajasthan is the most affected with 11 districts reporting a surge in such cases, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupala said on Saturday.

He also cautioned against drinking milk of the affected cows and said such animals should be isolated.

Rupala was here with a central team to take stock of the disease affected areas. "Out of five affected states in the country, Rajasthan is the most affected with 11 districts reporting cases of lumpy skin disease," he told reporters.

The minister said the central and state governments are making serious efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in cattle and will soon be able to control it. He said the infected animals should be kept separate from healthy animals and the vaccination of healthy animals should be done. Dedicated isolation centres should be set up for this purpose, he said.

He further said goat pox vaccine is completely effective to prevent this disease. Use a dose of 3 ml of this vaccine to the most affected area and 1 ml in the least affected and unaffected area, he said.

Rupala assured to give priority funding along with ensuring the availability of vaccines and medicines. He said the state government should start using SDRF with immediate effect and where permission is required from the Centre, the proposal should be sent soon.

He also appreciated the initiative taken by the state government to create a separate Department of Animal Husbandry and the schemes being run for cow protection and promotion.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to donors, social workers, public representatives, personnel and all sections of the society to cooperate financially for the prevention of lumpy skin disease spreading among animals of the state.

On the instructions of the chief minister, a bank account has been opened in State Bank of India's Jaipur Secretariat branch with account number 41180075428 and IFSC code SBIN0031031. Contributors can transfer the contribution amount to this account by cash, cheque and electronic means.

In the meeting with the Union minister, Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said availability of medicines has been ensured in the affected area and medical teams are reaching the spot and treating the ill cows.