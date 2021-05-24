Rajasthan Lockdown Guidelines: Check what’s allowed, what isn’t

File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on May 23 that the state's COVID-19 lockdown was being extended till June 8.

On May 23, Rajasthan recorded 6,521 new coronavirus infections, taking the state's overall COVID-19 tally to 9.16 lakh. While 113 more deaths took the number of fatalities to 7,703, as per state health department data.

Here's all you need to know about the lockdown and the rules:

> The order extending the lockdown was issued by the Rajasthan Home Department on May 23. The decision was made at a state-level meeting on May 22, based on the suggestions by experts and the Council of Ministers.

> The lockdown has been extended by 15 days from 5 am on May 24 till 5 am on June 8.

> Fine for those not wearing face masks/appropriate face coverings in public places or at workplace has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

> Movement of people is restricted to within their respective urban local body or panchayat samiti and only allowed for essential services and vaccination.

> Citizens are expected to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour “at three levels – family, ward or village and state”. This includes:

-- Level 1: Stopping entry of outsiders into houses or meeting them at open spaces instead

-- Level 2: Check spreader activities at village level and ensure gathering of five or more are disallowed at village level

-- Level 3: Inter-district and inter-village movement of people is barred

> Markets will remain closed. Shops allowed to remain open include dairy and milk and fruits and vegetable shops, flower vendors, mandis and those selling fruits and vegetables on handcarts or rickshaws.

> Travellers coming into the state are required to submit a negative RT-PCR test report, based on a test conducted within 72 hours.

> Those entering the state without a negative RT-PCR test will be subject to 15 days mandatory quarantine.

> Districts with “significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation” will be allowed to relax some lockdown rules for commercial activities from June 1 onwards.

> Irrespective of further lockdown, marriage and wedding ceremonies will not be allowed till at least June 30, as such gatherings have been “a major reason for spread of the infection,” CM Gehlot said.

India recorded 2.4 lakh new cases on May 23 taking the country’s total tally to 2.65 crore. The death toll touched 2.99 lakh with 3,741 new fatalities, as per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from PTI)