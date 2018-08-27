App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan journalist claims his arrest is a political conspiracy

Durg Singh Rajpurohit was arrested under Section 406 of the IPC along with sections of the SC/ST Act by the Barmer rural police after a court complaint was filed against him

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A journalist from Rajasthan, who was arrested and held in a Bihar jail, claimed that his arrest was a political conspiracy, according to an Indian Express report.

Durg Singh Rajpurohit was arrested under IPC Section 406 along with sections of the SC/ST Act by the Barmer rural police after a court complaint was filed against him by Rakesh Paswan. However, according to multiple reports, Paswan said he never filed a case against the journalist.

“The accused had taken the complainant (Paswan) to Barmer six months ago where he engaged him in mining work. After the complainant’s father fell ill, he returned to Patna without being paid any remuneration for his work by the accused,” the complaint said.

Rajpurohit, a journalist with a private news channel, allegedly went back to Patna to convince the complainant to come back but when he refused, Rajpurohit assaulted and hurled casteist abuses at Paswan, according to the complaint.

related news

However, the journalist claimed that he never visited Patna and he was being framed by some politicians for doing a story on a woman who had run away with a man from Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that the police did not follow procedures.

“I have been framed by highly influential politicians for my work as a journalist. The police harassed me on the way and kept maintaining that mine was a ‘high-profile case.’ I am still getting threats and my life is in danger. Some miscreants fired at me a couple of months ago,” Rajpurohit told the daily.

However, Barmer superintendent of police Manish Agrawal denied any wrongdoing. “In its warrant, the court had directed the station house officer of Barmer rural police station to execute the same. The person was arrested as per directions of the court. Our job was limited to that. Every procedure was followed,” Agrawal told the newspaper.

Rajpurohit is currently out on bail after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s intervention.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 03:17 pm

tags #India #Rajasthan

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.