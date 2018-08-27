Rajasthan journalist claims his arrest is a political conspiracy

A journalist from Rajasthan, who was arrested and held in a Bihar jail, claimed that his arrest was a political conspiracy, according to an Indian Express report.

Durg Singh Rajpurohit was arrested under IPC Section 406 along with sections of the SC/ST Act by the Barmer rural police after a court complaint was filed against him by Rakesh Paswan. However, according to multiple reports, Paswan said he never filed a case against the journalist.

“The accused had taken the complainant (Paswan) to Barmer six months ago where he engaged him in mining work. After the complainant’s father fell ill, he returned to Patna without being paid any remuneration for his work by the accused,” the complaint said.

Rajpurohit, a journalist with a private news channel, allegedly went back to Patna to convince the complainant to come back but when he refused, Rajpurohit assaulted and hurled casteist abuses at Paswan, according to the complaint.

However, the journalist claimed that he never visited Patna and he was being framed by some politicians for doing a story on a woman who had run away with a man from Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that the police did not follow procedures.

“I have been framed by highly influential politicians for my work as a journalist. The police harassed me on the way and kept maintaining that mine was a ‘high-profile case.’ I am still getting threats and my life is in danger. Some miscreants fired at me a couple of months ago,” Rajpurohit told the daily.

However, Barmer superintendent of police Manish Agrawal denied any wrongdoing. “In its warrant, the court had directed the station house officer of Barmer rural police station to execute the same. The person was arrested as per directions of the court. Our job was limited to that. Every procedure was followed,” Agrawal told the newspaper.

Rajpurohit is currently out on bail after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s intervention.