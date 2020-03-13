App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Housing Board Amendment bill passed in Assembly

Replying to the debate on the bill, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said nearly 23,000 houses constructed by the board were unsold and the government has taken initiative to sell them by giving 25-30 percent discounted rates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Rajasthan Assembly on March 12 passed the Rajasthan Housing Board (Amendment) bill-2020 by voice vote. In the amendment bill, four new sections have been included which are for the recovery of a sum due to the Board as arrears of land revenue, encroachment or obstruction upon premises or property belonging to the Board, call for records of the board etc.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said nearly 23,000 houses constructed by the board were unsold and the government has taken an initiative to sell them by giving 25-30 per cent discounted rates.

He said the board was trying to improve quality of construction.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Energy Minister BD Kalla informed the House that the state government has so far given appointments on 35,209 posts and 19,778 recruitments are under process at various stages.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan Assembly #Rajasthan Housing Board (Amendment) Bill

