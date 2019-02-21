App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan HC rejects interim bail plea of Asaram

Justice Sandeep Mehta, while rejecting his bail plea said, "The court has no sympathy with such criminals." He was hearing the plea after justice Sangeet Lodha had refused to hear the plea Monday.

PTI
Whatsapp

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected the interim bail plea of self-styled godman Asaram. In his bail application, Asaram had stated that his wife Laxmi Devi was seriously ill and was admitted in the hospital.

Since he has been in the jail for the past five years continuously, he be granted bail to attend his wife.

Objecting to his plea, government counsel argued that Asaram's wife was fine and not serious as was mentioned by him.

The court was also provided with the medical report of his wife and considering the report and the arguments, rejected the bail plea of Asaram.

Before this, his three parole pleas have been turned down, twice by the District Parole Committee and once by the high court.

A Jodhpur court in Rajasthan had convicted Asaram and two of his associates in a 2013 rape case.

He is currently serving a life term sentence in the Jodhpur central jail for raping a minor girl.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 06:53 pm

tags #Asaram #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan HC

