Rajasthan HC extends Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's arrest in case of 'insulting' Brahmins

The Rajasthan High Court has extended the interim stay on the arrest of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey till April 24 in a case of allegedly insulting Brahmins' sentiments through one of his posts on the micro-blogging site. A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Garg also directed Dorsey to join the police probe into the case.

The bench, however, gave liberty to him to appear before the police through his counsel and asked him to submit his replies to the police's queries through his counsel.

The bench gave its directions to the Twitter CEO while hearing his plea for quashing of an FIR registered by the police on a court's direction.

The court had ordered lodging of the FIR on a plea by a Brahmin organisation, Vipra Forundation, accusing him of hurting the community's sentiments through one of his posts allegedly insulting them.

The case was lodged despite Twitter having removed its CEO's post and tendering an apology on his behalf to the community.

While extending the stay on Dorsey's arrest, the high court bench also asked him to give his replies to the police by April 12 on allegations in the petition against the community.

"The court adjourned the matter till April 24 and has also extended the interim stay on his arrest till then,” said prosecution counsel H M Saraswat.