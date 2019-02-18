App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan HC extends stay on Robert Vadra's arrest, asks him to cooperate with ED

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday extended the stay on arrest of Robert Vadra and directed him to cooperate in the inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a complaint of alleged money laundering against a firm linked to him. Justice P S Bhati posted the hearing for March 15 after Vadra's lawyer gave an assurance in the court that he will cooperate with the inquiry.

“Vadra has appeared before the ED on February 12 in pursuance of the direction of the court and has been cooperating in the inquiry”, said his counsel Kuldeep Mathur in the court.

Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The court then deferred the hearing in the matter and said the stay on arrest of Vadra without court's permission will continue.

During the last hearing on January 21, the court had removed the clause of “No Coercive Action” against Vadra during inquiry but had refused to vacate the stay on his arrest.

The ED had moved the court seeking vacation of the stay order on the grounds that there was neither an FIR lodged in the matter nor any accused named.

The agency had issued summonses to Robert Vadra and his mother and firm's partner partner Maureen Vadra for the third time in November last year but none of them had appeared before the ED and instead moved the high court seeking “No Coercive Action” order and stay on arrest.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 07:38 pm

