Rajasthan HC adjourns a bail plea after lawyer appears in 'baniyan' for hearing on video conference

The Rajasthan High Court on April 24 adjourned a bail plea as an advocate appeared in a ‘baniyan’ (vest) during the video conferencing hearing, Live Law has reported.

According to the report, the Rajasthan HC was hearing cases via video conferencing when an advocate appeared before the judge in a “baniyan” angering the Single Judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma. The court was hearing a bail application of petitioner Lalaram.

“Learned counsel for the petitioner was contacted through video conferencing he was found to be wearing Baniyan. This court has already observed that during the pandemic where court functioning is being done through video conferencing, lawyers must appear in proper uniform,” the court said in its order.

The court’s order further stated that even through video conferencing, a decorum of the court is required to be maintained.

“The Advocate Act provides for lawyers to wear uniform while pleading case for their clients,” the order stated.

Keeping in view that the petitioner's counsel was not in proper uniform, the court adjourned the matter and asked to list the case again on May 5.

Earlier this month, Justice Sharma had already asked the High Court Bar Association to direct all lawyers to appear in their uniforms during hearings via video conferencing, said the report.

On his instruction, the officials of Bar Association had assured Justice Sharma that he same shall be done, the report added.