Rajasthan has great potential in renewable energy sector, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on AUgust 20 said the state has a great potential to become a world leader in the renewable energy sector.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony of 'Akshay Urja Daud' and a cycle rally to mark 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Gehlot said his government was making all efforts to promote renewable energy.

"Rajasthan has a great potential in renewable energy. The state can become a world leader in this sector," he said.

He administered a pledge to participants to use renewable energy, saying this also helps in protecting the environment.

Hundreds of people, including schoolchildren and college students, working professionals and others took part in the run, which was flagged off at the Ram Niwas Garden.

Energy minister B D Kalla, government chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Sports minister Ashok Chandna, Deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary, Mayor Vishnu Lata, MLA Krishna Poonia, chief secretary D B Gupta and others were also present.

The event organised by the Energy Department and the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Cooperation.