Rajasthan govt withdraws order raising daily working limit to 12 hours: Report

The Rajasthan government has withdrawn its decision to raise working hours at manufacturing units to 12 hours from 8 hours.

As per a report by Business Standard, the Rajasthan government decided to withdraw the order on May 24.

"The shortage of workers is no longer a concern with the revised lockdown guidelines by the Central government. Companies are no longer bound to cap workers in factories and many units have opened up in Rajasthan. There are no restrictions on the movement of workers, too. Hence, the order has been withdrawn," Rajasthan Principal Secretary (Labour) Niraj Kumar Pawan said as per the report.

After Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan became the second state to withdraw such an order.

Pawan said the scenario had changed since the state government passed the order in April. The instruction had been issued for a period of three months, since only limited workers were working in shifts.

"We welcome the decision of the Rajasthan government...All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) would urge the other state governments to follow suit and withdraw all the changes being effected during the COVID-19 lockdown period," AITUC general-secretary Amarjeet Kaur told the publication.

Other states such as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka have raised the working hours at manufacturing units.

International Labour Organisation (ILO) had expressed its concerns on the subject to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



