you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan govt, US state to collaborate in energy sector

The two states signed an MoU last week to advance state-level policy exchange, share emerging knowledge of innovative energy solutions and to develop direct ties between Utah and the Rajasthan government agencies and private sector energy companies for creating new grid and off-grid energy availability.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Rajasthan government and Utah state of the US have entered into a partnership for knowledge sharing in the energy sector.

Rajasthan's principal secretary of energy Naresh Pal Gangwar said that the partnership was about knowledge sharing in energy sector and will benefit the two states.

The two states during a meeting last week discussed challenges and opportunities for collaboration between the two states, including renewable energy integration, power plant flexibility, transmission and distribution sector issues, energy storage and electric mobility, a release from the US embassy said on September 3.

Laura Nelson, energy advisor to the governor of Utah and the executive director of the Utah Governor's Office of energy development, said that Utah has experienced a 150 percent growth in renewable energy in advancing affordable, reliable and clean power options for its thriving economy and high quality of life.

"Given our states' shared interests in strengthening the grid while integrating new energy resources, our similar arid landscapes, and our unparalleled rich and diverse energy resources, there is much we can learn from and partner on creating a bright energy future for all," the release said.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 03:01 pm

