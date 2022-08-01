English
    Rajasthan govt transfers 18 bureaucrats

    

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST
    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

    

    The Rajasthan government has transferred 18 bureaucrats, including seven Indian Administrative Service officers. The Department of Personnel released transfer lists late on Sunday night.

    According to the lists, Rajasthan Pollution Control Board chairman Sudhansh Pant has been appointed as the director general of the Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (RIPA). Project director of Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) Kumarpal Gautam has been appointed as the excise commissioner.

    Local Self Government Department secretary Joga Ram has been given the additional charge as RUIDP project director. Rural Development Department secretary K K Pathak and State Health Insurance Agency joint CEO Namrata Vrishni have been moved to the Finance Department.

    While Pathak will be the new secretary (revenue), Vrishni has been appointed as the joint secretary (tax). Manju Rajpal will replace Pathak as the Rural Development Department secretary. Manju Rajpal will replace Pathak as the Rural Development Department secretary.

    Four Indian Police Service officers -- Param Jyoti, Yogesh Dadhich, Devendra Kumar Vishnoi and Alok Srivastava -- were transferred. Jyoti has been appointed as deputy inspector general, intelligence; Dadhich as superintendent of police (SP), Special Operations Group; Vishnoi as SP, Bikaner, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB); and Srivastava SP, Kota, ACB.

    Seven Indian Forest Service officers were also transferred, according to the lists.
    
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 07:48 am
