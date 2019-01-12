Rajasthan govt to provide free education to girls in state-run institutions

The Congress, in its election manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly election, had promised to provide free education to girls in all government institutions.
The Rajasthan government will introduce free education for girls in all state-run institutions from the next academic session, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said on January 12.
Launching free coaching classes in 40 government colleges at Shiksha Sankul here, Bhati said that free education for girls will be implemented at all levels from the next session.
The Congress in its election manifesto had promised to provide free education to girls in all government institutions. He also informed that internal complaint committees will be set up in colleges to ensure a fearless environment.