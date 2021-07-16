MARKET NEWS

Rajasthan govt to give Rs 1,000 monthly grant to agri power consumers

PTI
July 16, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
Representative image


The Rajasthan government will give a grant of Rs 1,000 every month to the agricultural consumers on electricity bills.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft of Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Bijli Yojana to provide relief to farmers.

According to a statement, agricultural consumers will be able to get a grant of Rs 1,000 per month on electricity bills or a maximum of Rs 12,000 per year.

The scheme will be applicable from the billing month of May 2021.

Under the scheme, electricity bills will be issued bi-monthly by Electricity

Distribution Corporation to agricultural consumers.

This grant will be given only if there are no dues payable by the consumer.
